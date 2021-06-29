Moch Rizki Eko W

Easter Day Icon Set

Moch Rizki Eko W
Moch Rizki Eko W
  • Save
Easter Day Icon Set graphic design shoot submission iconography icons icon design app ux ui branding
Download color palette

Hi, here's another exploration of easter icon sets.

How do you think? I would love feedback from you!
I'm available for a new project! Let's have a talk: mochrizkiekow@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Moch Rizki Eko W
Moch Rizki Eko W

More by Moch Rizki Eko W

View profile
    • Like