Tambalin Tire Patch App Design

Tambalin Tire Patch App Design
Hi Dribbblers!👋

Today is an exploration of application design about tire patches, this application helps users when they are traveling somewhere, then they experience a tire leak on the road. By using this application, users do not have to be afraid and bother looking for a tire repairman.

