Priyanka Roy Choudhury

Money Heist TV App

Priyanka Roy Choudhury
Priyanka Roy Choudhury
  • Save
Money Heist TV App moneyheist figmadesign figma ux ui design
Download color palette

Money Heist/ La Casa De Papel TV App. One of my favourite Netflix shows!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Priyanka Roy Choudhury
Priyanka Roy Choudhury

More by Priyanka Roy Choudhury

View profile
    • Like