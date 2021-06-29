Lonely Walls Branding

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone 👋
This shot is about branding and identity design for Lonely Walls — a fine art marketplace and networking platform. The scope included logo design, style guide, collateral, pitch deck, and more.
Having explored the subject of geometric abstract art and its aesthetics, we designed a logo that looks almost like an artwork itself, with discernable letters L and W, and added gradients and shadows for more depth and dimension.
Hope you like it, and feel free to comment ❤️
View the full project presentation on Behance.
Have a project in mind? Contact us.