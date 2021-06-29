Lonely Walls Branding

Hello everyone 👋

This shot is about branding and identity design for Lonely Walls — a fine art marketplace and networking platform. The scope included logo design, style guide, collateral, pitch deck, and more.

Having explored the subject of geometric abstract art and its aesthetics, we designed a logo that looks almost like an artwork itself, with discernable letters L and W, and added gradients and shadows for more depth and dimension.

Hope you like it, and feel free to comment ❤️

