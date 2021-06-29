Tonmoy Vodro 🔥

Card Setting UI Design

Tonmoy Vodro 🔥
Tonmoy Vodro 🔥
  • Save
Card Setting UI Design card bank 2021 new design daily ui 07 dailyuichallenge landing page design landing page uiux uidesign ui
Download color palette

Hello Players!
🔥️🔥️🔥️
Here is another shot of the "Setting UI Design."
Have a look at this UI shot.

How could you make this even better? Share your creative ideas too in the comments.⠀

Don’t forget to ❤️ Press “L” to support the shot.
Do you want to see more projects like this? Follow me and check my portfolio.⠀⠀
#Calculator_Daily_UI_07

Tonmoy Vodro 🔥
Tonmoy Vodro 🔥

More by Tonmoy Vodro 🔥

View profile
    • Like