🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Oceanyc - Logo Design
I bring you this new concept from my most recent project, I really liked it because I have gone out of my comfort zone a lot and I think the result was better than I expected.
The general concept is based on: Ocean, Waves and Dolphin.
Your comments are always welcome.
I hope you had a great weekend!
Interested in working with me?
📩 vaskdesign.contact@gmail.com
See more of my work:
https://www.behance.net/vask_
https://www.instagram.com/vask.design/