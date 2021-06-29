VASK®️

Oceanyc™

VASK®️
VASK®️
Hire Me
  • Save
Oceanyc™ logomark minimal wave ocean blue art simple icon gradient symbol animal dolphin vector illustration mark logo design brand logo clean branding
Oceanyc™ logomark minimal wave ocean blue art simple icon gradient symbol animal dolphin vector illustration mark logo design brand logo clean branding
Oceanyc™ logomark minimal wave ocean blue art simple icon gradient symbol animal dolphin vector illustration mark logo design brand logo clean branding
Download color palette
  1. oceanyc_Mesa de trabajo 1 copia 6.png
  2. oceanyc3.jpg
  3. oceanyc2.jpg

Oceanyc - Logo Design

I bring you this new concept from my most recent project, I really liked it because I have gone out of my comfort zone a lot and I think the result was better than I expected.

The general concept is based on: Ocean, Waves and Dolphin.

Your comments are always welcome.

I hope you had a great weekend!

Interested in working with me?
📩 vaskdesign.contact@gmail.com

See more of my work:
https://www.behance.net/vask_
https://www.instagram.com/vask.design/

VASK®️
VASK®️
It's the moment of the extraordinary.
Hire Me

More by VASK®️

View profile
    • Like