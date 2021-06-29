Charan

Image Slider

Charan
Charan
  • Save
Image Slider figma web ui interaction design design dailyui ux
Download color palette

Designed an Image Slider in the Concept of Portfolio Website. On this Design Black & White are the Images to Slide or Scroll in a Horizontal Direction.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Charan
Charan

More by Charan

View profile
    • Like