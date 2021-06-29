Loyalty Points UX Flow

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Problem: When I go to a restaurant, I want to collect loyalty points on the money I spend, so I can get free meals for being a frequent customer.
Solution:
As and when the user purchases food from the restaurant, they can scan the invoice QR Code using the restaurant app. I have introduced a gamification concept. If the QR Code is valid, The cup will be filled with the drops. The number of drops can be calculated based on the amount that the user had purchased. When the cup has filled completely, it will be ready for purchasing with the discount.