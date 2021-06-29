Rahadil Hermana

Wild Mandala

Wild Mandala mandala wolf design teedesign tattoo artwork merchandise bodilpunk illustration drawing
Merchandise design I did for Living In Fiction, an American heavy alternative rock band from Salt Lake City, UT.

rahadilhermana@yahoo.com

