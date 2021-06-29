Li-Ning Social Media Post Design | Instagram Post

Social media templates for Li-Ning, combining photos with their colorful palette.

Li-Ning is the Chinese leader in athletic apparel and footwear, rooted in the vision of its founder and namesake, the champion gymnast Mr. Li Ning. He founded the company in 1990 with the simple goal of providing Chinese athletes a national brand to wear on the world stage of the Olympics – historically one of the West’s rare portals into authentic Chinese culture.