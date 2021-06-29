Introducing Basking- A Serif Font

A fabulous and elegant modern serif font that’ll engage your audience and make your branding stand out from the competition. This font can be used for a host of different content needs and projects. Perfect for social media branding projects, fashion designs, printed quotes, packaging, or even as a stylish text overlay to any background image.

Our font always includes Multilingual option to make your branding globally recognized.

Includes:

Basking (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Alternates

Standard Ligatures

Swashes

Multilingual Support

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free Download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13315/basking.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/basking/