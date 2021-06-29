🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Introducing Basking- A Serif Font
A fabulous and elegant modern serif font that’ll engage your audience and make your branding stand out from the competition. This font can be used for a host of different content needs and projects. Perfect for social media branding projects, fashion designs, printed quotes, packaging, or even as a stylish text overlay to any background image.
Our font always includes Multilingual option to make your branding globally recognized.
Includes:
Basking (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Alternates
Standard Ligatures
Swashes
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free Download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13315/basking.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/basking/