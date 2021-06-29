Irina Mitina

Landing page

Irina Mitina
Irina Mitina
  • Save
Landing page wibsite web design ux ui web design
Download color palette

This is the landing page of the Earth Evolution Museum. The page contains a presentation of the museum and its exhibition halls. The page records users for excursions.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Irina Mitina
Irina Mitina

More by Irina Mitina

View profile
    • Like