Irina Mitina

Landing page

Irina Mitina
Irina Mitina
  • Save
Landing page landing web design ux ui web design
Download color palette

This is a landing page for collecting applications from students wishing to get additional education.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Irina Mitina
Irina Mitina

More by Irina Mitina

View profile
    • Like