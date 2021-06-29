Antique Heritage - Monoline Script Font

Introducing Antique Heritage– A Monoline Script Font

This font is best to add antiques to your projects that have vintage styles and shapes can help bring to a fine new level. Also, to increase a real sense of timelessness. Use it for headings, logos, business cards, printed quotes, invitations of all sorts, cards, packaging, and your website or social media branding.

Our font always includes Multilingual option to make your branding globally recognized.

Includes:

Antique Heritage Regular/Italic (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:

Standard Ligatures

Stylistic Sets

Swashes

Multilingual Support (91 languages)

PUA Encoded

Numerals and Punctuation

Free Download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13314/antique_heritage.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/antique-heritage/