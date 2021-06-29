Antique Heritage - Monoline Script Font

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Introducing Antique Heritage– A Monoline Script Font
This font is best to add antiques to your projects that have vintage styles and shapes can help bring to a fine new level. Also, to increase a real sense of timelessness. Use it for headings, logos, business cards, printed quotes, invitations of all sorts, cards, packaging, and your website or social media branding.
Our font always includes Multilingual option to make your branding globally recognized.
Includes:
Antique Heritage Regular/Italic (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Standard Ligatures
Stylistic Sets
Swashes
Multilingual Support (91 languages)
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free Download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13314/antique_heritage.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/antique-heritage/