Nicolas Donati

Greenery - Plant caring app

Nicolas Donati
Nicolas Donati
  • Save
Greenery - Plant caring app ux design app
Download color palette

This is Greenery! A little experiment that will grow into a fully-fledged app within the next 7 days. I’d love to hear your feedback.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Nicolas Donati
Nicolas Donati

More by Nicolas Donati

View profile
    • Like