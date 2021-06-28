Rico Pradana

First Shot

drawing design vector illustration graphic design
First Shot !

The beginning of the style and design concept regarding the perspective of the world. What I love and want to voice starts with this design.

To infinity and beyond ~ Buzz Lightyear

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
