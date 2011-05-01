Aaron Anderson

Leads Manager: Action Queue

ui leads button list gray lead tabs select waterfurnace
Snippet of UI for a new online leads management tool. Obviously will take awhile to implement but going through the initial features wants and wishes stage now.

Posted on May 1, 2011
