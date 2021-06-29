Arca (Concepts Vault)

La Visual partnered with a smart home product company and produced the Arca identity. This concept was inspired in part by the artist Chanwook Min and his data visualization of a human’s heartbeats within a 24 hour time period. Each heartbeat represents a human moment and no moment is precisely the same throughout each day.

Arca blends organic concepts with technology-inspired visuals, providing a unique brand identity which metaphorically implies that Arca seamlessly unites humanity and artificial intelligence.