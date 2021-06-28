ednagea almira

Staycation — Lodging Booking Platform

ednagea almira
ednagea almira
  • Save
Staycation — Lodging Booking Platform booking web booking app booking staycation website web app web ui desktop application ux design branding app
Download color palette

Hey, Dribbblers! 🙌
This is my first web design. It's a web design for a website for lodging and hotel booking app. I made the UI/UX design with a help from course facilitator in Buildwithangga.
I hope you like it and let me know of what your thoughts about my design! Thank you ✨

Follow me on other platforms
Instagram | Github

ednagea almira
ednagea almira

More by ednagea almira

View profile
    • Like