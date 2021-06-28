Lucas Romero

Adidas Web landing page - Web UI

adidas bad bunny ecommerce
Hi There,
This is a Landing page concept for Adidas x Bad Bunny sneaker Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
