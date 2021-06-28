Sidebar navigation for dashboards

Nithin David thomas

This is a preview of the upcoming redesign happening at chatwoot. The old sidebar was getting congested as more and more features were added. With this new design the users will have context about the page, less cluttering, quick and easy access to more actions like creating a new label or inbox.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
