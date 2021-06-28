NFT Mobile App Animation

Hi Amigo! 👋

Continue my NFT Exploration, Here it is. As always make it easy to use just swipe, drag and tap your screen everyday! Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.

Press "L" if you love it.

----------------

Make your project more awesome!

Connect with us : owwstudio@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8