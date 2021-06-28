Itzel Martinez

Popstar Room

pixel art voxel art
Popstar room is a room inspired on one of my favourite characters, Kirby. Included my first console ever Nintendo 64 and Kirby's longtime enemy King Dedede on the screen.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
