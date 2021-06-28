Masum Billah

Minimal Pendeer logo-Pen+Deer combinemark

Masum Billah
Masum Billah
  • Save
Minimal Pendeer logo-Pen+Deer combinemark logotypes logos logomark logo design branding design branding a logo branding identity minimal logo modern minimal logo modern deer logo deer logo pen logo pendeer logo wordmark lettermark custom logo logo brand logo branding minimalist
Download color palette

This is "Minimal Pendeer logo-Pen+Deer combinemark"
Let me know your valuable feedback about this logo.(This modern minimalist logo is available for sale in just $499)
Follow Behance
FOR YOUR PROJECT:
Email: masumbillahniaz8@gmail.com
TALK FIRST BEFORE HIRING:

*Hire Me
**Hire Me
***Hire Me
Or
Whatsapp: +8801784400444

=THANK YOU=

Masum Billah
Masum Billah

More by Masum Billah

View profile
    • Like