MORRELLO - Bold Retro Decorative Serif Font

MORRELLO - Bold Retro Decorative Serif Font 90s 80s 70s
Morrello is a bold retro decorative serif font with beautiful ligatures, tons of alternative glyphs and multilingual support. It’s bold, groovy, clean and unique with vintage fell. Morrello is very versatile font that works great in large and small sizes. Helps to create layout design in 60s or 70s design projects.
Come with open type feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering.
Morrello best uses for heading headlines, cover, poster, logos, quotes, product packaging, merchandise, social media & greeting cards and many more.

In Zip Package :
– Morrello otf
– Morrello ttf
– Morrello woff

Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Ligatures
– Number, Punctuation And Symbols
– Multilanguage Support.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
