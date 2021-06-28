Shayan Umar
Music Juice uiux web design uiux design music landing page design graphic and web design brand identity product design web design inspiration dark ui design unique ui design inspiration design inspiration product ui design music web ui design music store app ui clean ui clean design music ui
Hello Dribbblers!
I hope Everyone is good.
So, here comes today's design which is related to music UI or app including all music app elements.
I used black & white red and grey colors to make the UI more eye catchy.
If you like this dark UI dark concept then please press F and L to show your love,
I shall be really grateful for the kindness. Thanks

