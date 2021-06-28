Music Juice

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
I hope Everyone is good.
So, here comes today's design which is related to music UI or app including all music app elements.
I used black & white red and grey colors to make the UI more eye catchy.
If you like this dark UI dark concept then please press F and L to show your love,
I shall be really grateful for the kindness. Thanks
You can Also Follow me on Instagram : @shayan_umar_khan