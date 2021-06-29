Registration Pages - Freebies Illustration

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hi guys, It was fun to explore this illustration and apply it to registration web design. This is some design from my latest illustration explorations and it's a great to be able to share this illustration with you for free! Happy to hear your feedback, Thanks :)
if you guys want the design like these, you can contact me at muhammadfallah2000@gmail.com 😊 Let's make a great relationship with me!!!💗