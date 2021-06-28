Masum Billah

MODERN CD LETTERMARK LOGO

Masum Billah
Masum Billah
  • Save
MODERN CD LETTERMARK LOGO cd letter logo d letter logo c letter logo wordmark lettermark custom logo brand logo logo logodesign logos logoset logomark logo design branding a logo brand logos branding identity branding minimalist
Download color palette

This is "MODERN CD LETTERMARK LOGO" .
Let me know your valuable feedback about this logo.(This modern cd minimalist logo is available for sale in just $699)
Follow Behance
FOR YOUR PROJECT:
Email: masumbillahniaz8@gmail.com
TALK FIRST BEFORE HIRING:

*Hire Me
**Hire Me
***Hire Me
Or
Whatsapp: +8801784400444

=THANK YOU=

Masum Billah
Masum Billah

More by Masum Billah

View profile
    • Like