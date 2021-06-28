Jessica Wood

Daily UI 001 Sign Up Page

Jessica Wood
Jessica Wood
  • Save
Daily UI 001 Sign Up Page user daily uidesign ux mobile ios modern minimal signup registration design app dailyui
Download color palette

Minimal modern concept for Daily UI 1. The challenge was to design a sign up page. This one is for a mobile app.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Jessica Wood
Jessica Wood

More by Jessica Wood

View profile
    • Like