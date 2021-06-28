fattah setiawan

MAGIKA Logo Concept

fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
  • Save
MAGIKA Logo Concept m graphic design monogram geometric minimal logodesign design branding logo
MAGIKA Logo Concept m graphic design monogram geometric minimal logodesign design branding logo
MAGIKA Logo Concept m graphic design monogram geometric minimal logodesign design branding logo
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-1.png
  2. Untitled-2.png
  3. Untitled-3.png

Found this unused design from my old hard disk. Apparently from early stage of my career as graphic designer. 😄

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
fattah setiawan
fattah setiawan
Designing brand identity that converts

More by fattah setiawan

View profile
    • Like