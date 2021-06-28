Pomeranian Dogs 🐶

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The dainty little Pomeranian sparkles with character and friendliness. The smallest of the spitz breeds, they look almost like miniature foxes, with an outercoat that has long, erect hairs and a thick undercoat, giving them the appearance of a ball of fluff.
