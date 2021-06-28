Oren

Method of Agile system

Oren
Oren
  • Save
Method of Agile system frame design poster
Download color palette

It's personal practice by using figma. I think chess contains lots of meanings, such as effectiveness, order, game theory, which is very similar to agile methodology. Using a black background makes the poster feel cool. If you have any ideas about this, feel free to contact me.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Oren
Oren

More by Oren

View profile
    • Like