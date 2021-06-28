Tushar

404-Not Found (#dailyui #008)

Just finished my design for #dailyui #008
Designed on:- Figma, Photoshop
Fonts used:- Roboto
Photo taken from:- wall.alphacoders.com

An attempt to make a clean 404 page.

