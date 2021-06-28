Shuyi Wang

BUNNY Q - Scenarios

BUNNY Q - Scenarios design vector illustration
Fun Chinese Slangs:
摸鱼 (touching fish) - slacking, or messing around
吃瓜 (eating watermelon) - (netizens) rubbernecking

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
