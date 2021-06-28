Logo animation service

Logo Animation for Tahani Steels

Logo Animation for Tahani Steels 2d after effects logo motion motion logo logoanimation animated logo logo animation graphic design branding motion graphics intro motion 2d animation animation logo
Logo animation for Tahani Steels.

Used tapered stroke, normal stroke, position animation and alpha-matte effect to create this animated logo

