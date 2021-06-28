Anna French

Choose People, Not Things

Anna French
Anna French
  • Save
Choose People, Not Things shut down covid pandemic toilet paper quotes handlettering illustration
Download color palette

I had been mulling over the idea that when you give up on consumerism, you have more time and resources to spend on relationships. This couldn't have been more clearer at the start of the pandemic and shut down when everyone was focused on hoarding toilet paper rather than the people around them.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Anna French
Anna French
Welcome to my design portfolio

More by Anna French

View profile
    • Like