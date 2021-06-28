Faraz Haider

Minimalist Logo for Technology company

Minimalist Logo for Technology company vector illustration logo design
Company name is “Swipe Vision” so I combine both the letters in Minimalist from to achieve a better result

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
