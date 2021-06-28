Wenkit

e-Book Application

Booksgram is e-book application which allows the user to read and buy books also have track records of the books which are read in progress

check the full project at my behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/106857161/Booksgram-app-Ux-Ui

Hope you like my work, Feedback is much appreciated
contact: mwenkit@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
