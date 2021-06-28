Lily_Ng

Daily UI Challenge 023

Lily_Ng
Lily_Ng
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge 023 ui
Download color palette

Designed this set of onboarding frames for a new trail app.
Illustration credit: Craftwork

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Lily_Ng
Lily_Ng

More by Lily_Ng

View profile
    • Like