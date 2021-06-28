kolapo sanusi

Mobile Banking App Mockup design

kolapo sanusi
kolapo sanusi
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile Banking App Mockup design banking app ui banking app ux banking app mobile design hire mobile designer hire ui designer hire ux designer ui design ux design branding ui animation logo illustration icon graphic design design app
Mobile Banking App Mockup design banking app ui banking app ux banking app mobile design hire mobile designer hire ui designer hire ux designer ui design ux design branding ui animation logo illustration icon graphic design design app
Download color palette
  1. Frame 16 (1).png
  2. Mobile-Banking-App-–-Figma.png

Designed with the user in mind

kolapo sanusi
kolapo sanusi
Senior UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by kolapo sanusi

View profile
    • Like