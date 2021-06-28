Hop Nation Brewing – GABs Festival Poster Designs

A little while back, Hop Nation Brewing Co. asked me if I wanted to help bring an idea life, for their GABs (https://www.gabsfestival.com) festival stall. The brief was to reimagine the artwork from some of their classic beers, as retro inspired gig posters, bringing a little dive bar feel to their stand.

It was a quick and easy “Yes!” from me, and such a fun project to work on, combining my love of great beer and band posters.

This was my take on The Chop – their America IPA.