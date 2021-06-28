Isaac Marta

TV app UI concept

Isaac Marta
Isaac Marta
Hire Me
  • Save
TV app UI concept design lover graphic design
Download color palette

Quick UI concept For a concept Tv app made in Adobe XD

Mockup by Render Forest

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Isaac Marta
Isaac Marta
UI/UX Designer And Digital illustrator
Hire Me

More by Isaac Marta

View profile
    • Like