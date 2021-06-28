Artza Genetype

Vintage King Font

Vintage King Font retro display fontdesign font vintage
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/vintage-king/ref/246242/

Vintage King is a retro and bold display font. This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the glyphs and swashes with ease! It would look great on headlines, magazines, logos, branding and so much more!

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
