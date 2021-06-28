Ashley Halsted

Plant App Log in page

Ashley Halsted
Ashley Halsted
  • Save
Plant App Log in page sketch ux photoshop ui vector design
Download color palette

I created this log in screen with Sketch and Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Ashley Halsted
Ashley Halsted
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ashley Halsted

View profile
    • Like