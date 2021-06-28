Artza Genetype

Baby Sakura Font

Artza Genetype
Artza Genetype
  • Save
Baby Sakura Font script handwritten unique fontdesign font
Download color palette

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/baby-sakura/ref/246242/

Baby Sakura is a beautiful light handwritten font with a unique feel and a stunning impact. It will add a luxury spark to any design project that you wish to create! This font is PUA encoded which means you can access all of the amazing glyphs and ligatures with ease!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Artza Genetype
Artza Genetype

More by Artza Genetype

View profile
    • Like