Benedict Okoye

White Variant 😃

Benedict Okoye
Benedict Okoye
  • Save
White Variant 😃 motion graphics 3d ui vector illustration design
Download color palette

This is the white variant of the Calendar Design. Hope you like it !

Fb43d1a0f1887613deeb5e94bc14ee5d
Rebound of
Calender Design 😊
By Benedict Okoye
View all tags
Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Benedict Okoye
Benedict Okoye

More by Benedict Okoye

View profile
    • Like