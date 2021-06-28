Odyssey - User Profile

Karissa Seiersen

Karissa Seiersen
Karissa Seiersen
Haven't posted in while so thought I'd share! Been working on an exploration project called Odyssey. An app designed for outdoor enthusiasts who can share details about their trips and create and store documentation for new ones.

Also featuring my dad, Doug, and his photos! 🤩🏔

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
Product Designer.
