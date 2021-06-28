Chloe Lewis

Observing and Exploring Illustration

Chloe Lewis
Chloe Lewis
  • Save
Observing and Exploring Illustration explore risograph branding art design adobe illustrator adobe fresco flowers procreate abstract illustration
Download color palette

One page out of the "Quiet" Risograph Zine, 2020

Chloe Lewis
Chloe Lewis

More by Chloe Lewis

View profile
    • Like