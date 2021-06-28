Prit Cee

FDM monterey big sur icon
I know I'm probably in the minority of people who use FDM on macOS. But it works really well for me! I've never really thought the default icon looked at home on big sur (or even catelina tbh) – the icon just always screamed windows to me. so heres a quick lil replacement I made for myself.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
