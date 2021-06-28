Luis Alvarez

Visual Design Institute. Logo in progress.

Hello everyone! First shot in a while. This logo has it's created for a local Design Institute. So far, I've been exploring this 3d-ish look and feel. It has also been done in Figma using gradients and layer effects. The concept for the logo is to see everything as it is, in all its dimensions. Always with new eyes.

Posted on Jun 28, 2021
